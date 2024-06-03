 NEET UG 2024: Group of candidates move SC seeking fresh conduct of exams, allege May 5 paper riddled with malpractices | Education - Hindustan Times
NEET UG 2024: Group of candidates move SC seeking fresh conduct of exams, allege May 5 paper riddled with malpractices

PTI | , New Delhi
Jun 03, 2024 08:26 PM IST

In the plea, the petitioners raised the issue of paper leak and the sanctity of the test while seeking a direction for conducting fresh examination.

Amid news reports about question paper leak, a group of candidates have moved the Supreme Court seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 examination. The examination held on May 5.

NEET UG 2024: Group of candidates move SC seeking fresh conduct of exams over paper leak allegations. (HT file image)
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. The results are expected to be declared on June 14.

The plea, filed by Shivangi Mishra and others, has made the NTA a party and raised the issue of paper leak and the sanctity of the test while seeking a direction for conducting fresh examination.

The plea alleged that the NEET-UG test held on May 5 was riddled with malpractices as various instances of paper leak came to the knowledge of the petitioners.

The alleged paper leak was violative of Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution as it gave an undue advantage to some candidates over others who chose to attempt the examination in a fair manner.

The plea, which was filed on June 1 through lawyer Usha Nandini V, may be listed before a vacation bench this week.

