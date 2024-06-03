Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission has released Assam SLET 2024 revised final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Assam State Level Eligibility Test can check the revised final answer key through the official website of Assam SLET at sletne.org. Assam SLET 2024 revised final answer key released at sletne.org, download link here

The official notice reads, “It is information that the Official Answer-keys of SET, 2024 were uploaded in the website on 28th March, 2024. The representations on the Answer-keys were received upto 16th April, 2024. The representation on Answer-keys were forwarded to Professors of University to examine and to suggest the final Answer-keys. On receipt of report from professors, final/ revised Answer-keys are uploaded. Under no circumstances these revised Answer-keys will be modified and also no further representation will be entertained. Hence these Answer-keys will be final for all purposes. It is mentioned that as per the final Answer-keys, the OMR sheets will be evaluated for finalization of result.”

Assam SLET 2024 revised final answer key: How to download

To download the revised final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visiht edut the official website of Assam SLET at sletne.org.

Click on Assam SLET 2024 revised final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Assam SLET results will be announced likely soon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam SLET.