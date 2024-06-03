UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Facing exam anxiety? Here are expert tips to boost your mental strength

It's 5 AM, and your alarm starts ringing. You wake up to yet another day of preparation for the upcoming UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations. With just about 2 weeks left for the exams, time seems to be slipping fast, while your anxiety levels shoot up. You may be worried whether will be able to complete the revision for the exam on time. UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Check out the expert recommended tips to keep exam anxiety at bay while preparing for the upcoming civil services preliminary examinations. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

Here’s something that you need to know – while it is normal to be anxious before an exam, taking too much stress may play a major deterrent in the road to preparation, that too when you are about to appear for India’s most coveted exam.

The good news is that there are many remedies through which aspirants can help manage stress while they prepare for the exams. Team Hindustan Times spoke to healthcare experts as well as educationists who have suggested quick remedies to deal with anxiety, especially at this crucial juncture.

What are these hacks? Let’s find out!

1. 15 MINUTES MEDITATION TO PREPARE THE MIND

It is a well-known fact that meditation plays a very important role in improving our overall health, let alone strengthening concentration power. Health experts are of the opinion that meditating daily for some time keeps stress at bay, thereby helping an individual to remain positive. Kakoli Mahanta, a certified yoga teacher from Guwahati said, “Meditation is becoming a popular activity now, especially among the younger generation. With the rapid advancements in technology, young adults now have the luxury to practice meditation trough mobile apps. I have seen students who practice meditation to be more confident while preparing for examinations.”

“I would highly recommend aspirants of an examination as important as the UPSC to devote a small amount of time for meditation to yoga. The results will reflect almost immediately,” she added.

2. HEALTHY DIET FOR A HEALTHIER MIND

Another hack to ensure you have a sustained concentration is to eat a healthy diet. As per medical experts, the body needs to be fuelled with energy when preparing for something very important, for instance, a big examination. Dr AK Sharma, a well-known medical expert from Guwahati, said, “It is essential for students to eat leafy vegetables and enough fruits when preparing for exams. At the same time, they should also avoid ordering junk food - not only is it unhealthy, but may also end up making you fall sick, that too, in such a crucial phase. Even dry fruits, such as cashews and almonds are hugely beneficial to improve memorizing skills.”

3. FREE HAND EXERCISES TO KEEP THE BODY MOVING

When you are sitting at your study table for long hours, chances are you might end up straining your body, especially your back and neck. Not just doctors, but even fitness trainers suggest that doing free hand exercises in intervals ensures the body is not strained, thereby keeping pain at bay. Rahul Ahmed, a certified fitness coach shared a few tips and said, “Free hand exercises are important and are a great source of relaxation. You need any equipment to do such exercises – just a few stretching movements and you are good to go. For instance, you can do the neck exercise by spinning your head slowly clockwise and anti-clockwise for 10 times each. Similarly, for the back, lean backward and then in the front 10 times.”

4. LIGHT MUSIC – ALWAYS TO THE RESCUE!

When it comes to reducing stress, music can be your true friend! Often hours of preparation leave us tired and low on energy. In such cases, music can revive your spirit and soothe your mind miraculously. Prof Gayatree Goswamee, a prominent educationist from Assam, believes that music is the most unique way to feel positive during times of struggle. “Our brain is like a box – you cannot force things inside. You must give time for it to absorb and retain the information. At the same time, it is also essential to keep a check on the stress levels of the brain and provide it with the nourishment it requires.”

“Music, in this aspect, can be very beneficial to soothe the brain. Once you wrap up your preparations for the day, you can listen to a light music of your choice. This will help you relax your brain in no time, and help it get ready to process more information the next day,” added Prof. Goswamee.

The idea is to make the preparations for UPSC CSE a memorable and pleasurable experience, one that would be an essential component in your journey to success. Remember, when the going gets tough, the tough get going!