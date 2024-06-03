Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared OJEE Result 2024 on June 3, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the rank cards through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Result 2024 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to check rankcards

OJEE examination was conducted on May 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2024. The exam was conducted at 57 centres in 30 cities of Odisha and 3 centres in 3 cities outside Odisha (Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna). A total of 65742 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 56047 candidates appeared. 56000 candidates have been allotted ranks this year.

All the candidates who have appeared for the OJEE entrance examination can check their rank cards by following the steps given below.

OJEE Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice released, the OJEE Web-Based Counselling Process for the above-mentioned courses in different State Govt. and Pvt. Colleges/ Institutes/ Universities is going to start tentatively from 2nd/3rd week of June, 2024. The documents required for counselling process are- JEE Main/ OJEE 2024 rank card, 10+2 marksheet/certificate, school/ college leaving certificate, nativity/ residence certificate, caste certificate, income certificate and EWS certificate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.