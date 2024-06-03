Tripura JEE Results 2024 released at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to download rank list and toppers’ names here

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the results of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024 today, June 3, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scores on the official website of the board at tbjee.nic.in. Tripura JEE Results 2024 released at tbjee.nic.in. Direct link to download results here.

Direct link to check TJEE Results 2024

It may be mentioned here that a total of 5977 candidates appeared in the TJEE 2024 this year. Of this, 2268 candidates appeared in the PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics) group, while 4868 candidates in the PCB (physics, chemistry, and biology)

In the PCM group, candidate Ayushkar Nath topped the exam, followed by Sagnik Purkayastha and Partha Sarathi Roy who secured the second and third spots respectively.

Likewise, candidate Sayan Majumder is the topper in the PCB group. He is followed by Tilottama Ghosh in the second spot and Mukthang Debbarma who came third.

It may be mentioned here that the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination is held for admission to Engineering, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture, Paramedical, and other courses under the board.

The examination was conducted on May 2, 2024, in three shits for Physics and Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The exam centers were located in Agartala, Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Santirbazar, and Udaipur.

