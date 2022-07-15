NIRF 2022 Ranking: IISc Bengaluru tops in universities category, check list here
NIRF 2022 Ranking has been released. IISc Bengaluru has topped the universities category. The complete list of top universities are given below.
National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF 2022 Ranking has been released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IISc Bengaluru has topped in universities category.
NIRF 2022 Ranking: Top Universities of India
The list of top 10 universities can be checked below.
- IISc, Bengaluru
- JNU, New Delhi
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Jadavpur University, Kolkata
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- BHU, Varanasi
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
- Calcutta University, Kolkata
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
As per the NIRF Ranking the top institution in India overall is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.
The ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
