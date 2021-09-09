NIRF Rankings 2021: IIM Ahmedabad top management institute in country

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top management institute in the country as per the government's National Institute of Ranking Framework or NIRF. The yearly NIRF ranking of the institutes in 11 broad categories have been released today, September 9, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Among the top 5 management institutes are IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode and IIT Delhi.

While IIM Bangalore and Calcutta have retained their ranks in the top three spots, IIM Kozhikode and IIT Delhi have made a significant jump.

IIT Delhi has jumped from 8th position in NIRF 2020 to fifth position this year. In the engineering category, the institute is in thesecond spot after IIT Madras and in the research category, it is in the fourth spot.

IIM Kozhikode has moved up from 6th position in 2020 to 4th position in NIRF 2021.

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country have been done on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot in NIRF 2021 overall ranking, third year in a row.