NIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Dental Colleges in India

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 06:06 PM IST

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is the top dental college in India as per NIRF 2023 rankings.

NIRF Rankings 2023 was released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday, June 5. As per the NIRF rankings Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, is the top dental college in India.

This year also, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, Dr D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences have retained their first, second, third, and fourth positions, respectively, like last year.

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences and Siksha `O` Anusandhan have jumped one position up compared to last year. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi has secured the tenth position in the list.

Top 10 Dental Colleges in India

  1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

5. A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Magaluru

6. SRM Dental College

7. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

8. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

9. Siksha `O` Anusandhan

10. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Complete  list of Dental cht edolleges here

Monday, June 05, 2023
