National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, conducted the 23rd convocation ceremony today, September 6, 2025. This year, `1948 students were awarded degrees. NIT Rourkela Convocation 2025 held today, 1948 degrees awarded(Handout)

Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO), was the Chief Guest.

Out of the total number of degrees conferred, 1044 students were from B.Tech, 19 from BArch, 44 from B.Tech. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, 65 from Integrated Master of Science (5 years), 170 from Master of Science, 25 from Master of Arts, 66 from Master of Business Administration, 422 from Master of Technology and 93 from Doctor of Philosophy.

According to a press statement issued by the Institute, another key highlight of this year’s convocation was the graduation of 81 international students from various academic programs. Among these, 63 are male and 18 are female students. This includes one each from Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sudan, 20 from Bangladesh, three from Bhutan, 32 from Nepal, and four from the USA, along with 19 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students from India.

Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela congratulated the students and said, "NIT Rourkela position in NIRF 2025 Rankings is an extraordinary leap achieved through the collective dedication of our faculty, researchers, students and staff. We are equally delighted with our continued excellence in being the top-ranked engineering institute in Odisha and in the Architecture and Planning category we have been ranked 7th nationally. The institute is also the top-ranked institution among NITs in the ‘Research’ category, reflecting its diverse strengths and significant position in the national and state landscape. With over 420 faculty, 320 staff, 35,000 alumni and 7,800 students dedicated efforts, the Institute has received global recognition.”