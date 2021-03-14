No promotion without exams for school students: Karnataka minister clarifies

Karnataka Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar on Sunday clarified that there is no announcement of summer vacation and promotion without examinations for school students in the state.

His clarification came after some rumours spread regarding the summer vacation of school students.

The minister further has made it clear that the news that the next class will be passed without examination is far from the truth.

Many programs through Akadhavani being presented for the benefit of the children of one to the fifth-grade government school in the classes are also taking place on television as well, he said.

"Teachers are reviewing student learning progress with the help of local resources. The schools have not announced a summer holiday," he added.