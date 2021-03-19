Now, working professionals can pursue MBA from IIM Sambalpur

For the first time, IIM Sambalpur has launched an Executive MBA degree programme for working professionals. In this two-year long degree programme classes will be held on weekends or weekdays evening. The institute will follow a ‘flipped classroom’ pedagogy in the blended mode (mostly online) for this course. The objective behind this programme is to encourage entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

On the occasion of the launch, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, is reported to have said in a press release, “Our Executive MBA program is a two years degree program for working professionals. The program is designed to capture the dimension of futuristic organizations with an immersive and active learning experience to equip future leaders. The program will benefit those having strong entrepreneurial mindset and leverage upon various Government of India initiatives like Make in India and Start-up India. The entire spectrum of the program will cover emerging global trends, international interface, aligned with government eco-system, and transform opportunities into actions. The program shall emphasize more on people management and digital transformation.”

Commenting on the uniqueness of IIM Sambalpur’s Executive MBA programme, Jaiswal also said that the curriculum of this course will offer specialisation in all functional areas with emphasis on forthcoming disruptions such as Fintech, Cryptocurrency, E-commerce, Digital Marketing, Big Data Analytics, e-governance, Smart energy management, Gig economy, and Social entrepreneurship.

This programme aims to equip students with the expertise to adapt to the ever-changing business needs and solve complex problems. It will also encouraging across various functional areas.

Eligibility for IIM Sambalpur’s Executive MBA programme

• Applicants need to have a graduation degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline

• They should secure at least 50 per cent marks in their Undergraduate course

• They must also have a minimum 3 years of Post Qualification managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience as on the last date of application.

• They will also need to produce a valid CAT/GMAT/GATE/GRE score (not more than three years old as on 30/5/2021).