Gujarat recorded a decline in the number of primary schools, students and teachers in 2024-25 compared to the preceding year, while secondary and higher education segments showed mixed trends, according to the Socio Economic Review 2025-2026. Number of primary schools and students declined in 2024-25 in Gujarat: Socio-Economic Review (Pexel - representational image)

Under the primary education category, the number of institutions or schools declined by 320 from 44,288 in 2023-24 to 43,968 in 2024-25.

The Socio Economic Review (SER) was tabled on the floor of the Gujarat assembly along with the state Budget on Wednesday.

The document suggests that the student enrolment at the primary level also decreased. The number of pupils dropped from 78,47,000 in 2023-24 to 77,60,000 in 2024-25, reflecting a reduction of 87,000 students in one fiscal year.

The number of teachers in primary schools also declined from 3,28,665 in 2023-24 to 3,24,458 in 2024-25, marking a decrease of 4,207 teachers.

In the secondary and higher secondary segments, however, the number of institutions increased from 13,037 in 2023-24 to 13,167 in 2024-25, an addition of 130 institutions in a year.

The number of students at this level rose from 27,41,000 in 2023-24 to 28,00,000 in 2024-25, showing an increase of 59,000 students.

However, the count of teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools declined marginally from 94,866 in 2023-24 to 94,790 in 2024-25. The pupil-teacher ratio increased from 29 in 2023-24 to 30 in 2024-25.

In higher education, the data showed growth across all key indicators.

The tally of institutions rose from 3,435 in 2023-24 to 3,576 in 2024-25, an increase of 141 institutions.

The number of teachers in higher education increased from 69,230 in 2023-24 to 73,334 in 2024-25, up by 4,104. Student enrolment also rose from 19,28,000 in 2023-24 to 19,57,000 in 2024-25, reflecting an increase of 29,000 students.

The figures indicate that while higher education and secondary enrolment recorded growth, primary education witnessed a year-on-year decline in schools, students and teachers in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.