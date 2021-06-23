Odisha govt to reduce syllabus for Std 9 and 10 by 30 per cent this year

The syllabus for students of classes IX and X in Odisha will be reduced by 30% this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

“Online classes are currently underway in the state due to the COVID-19 situation. However, it is not possible on the part of each and every student to avail online education. Hence, we have decided to reduce the syllabus,” said Dash.

Last year too, the Odisha government had reduced the syllabus of Classes 1-10 by 30 per cent following the Covid outbreak. The government had also promoted all the students between Class 1 and 9 and Class 11 to the next class as there was no scope to hold examinations.

From Monday, the state government started online classes through Youtube for classes 1-8 in 8 select districts and classes 9 and 10 in all the districts. However, due to lack of mobile connectivity, less than 1/3 of the total students are able to take part in the online classes.

Dash said He further added that decision regarding reopening of schools in Odisha was yet to be taken.