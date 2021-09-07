Olympians, Paralympians to visit 75 schools as per PM Modi’s request

Expressing happiness that Olympians and Paralympians have accepted his request to visit at least 75 schools during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi said, in the inaugural session of the Shikshak Parv, that this will inspire the students and many talented students will get encouragement to go forward in the field of sports.

Education conclave Shikshak Parv, scheduled till September 17, will have noted speakers discussing various themes like Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A Pre-requisite to Learning and ECCE and Culture of Innovation in our Schools, Nurturing Inclusive Classrooms, Innovative Pedagogy to Promote Enjoyable and Engaging Learning, Promoting Quality and Sustainable Schools, Transforming the System of Assessment: Holistic Progress Card, Stimulating Indian Knowledge System, Arts and Culture and Reimagining Vocational Education and Skill building.

In the inaugural session, PM Modi launched Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

The PM said that everyone, in whichever sphere of life, has a role in shaping the future of the youth. He recalled the stellar performance of our athletes in the recently concluded olympics paralympics.