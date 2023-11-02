OneStep's Global Education Conclave 2023 held in New Delhi, experts discuss India's National Education Policy

The OneStep’s Global Education Conclave 2023 was held in New Delhi on the theme of "Empowering Minds & Igniting Global Journeys: Unveiling India’s Higher Education Advantage". OneStep Global-University Living report titled “Beyond Beds & Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report, 2023” was also launched at the event. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release by OneStep Global, the event delved into the key components of India's new education policy and its influence on internationalisation efforts by global and international universities with a series of discussions by dignitaries from the government and the education sector.

OneStep Global-University Living report titled “Beyond Beds & Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report, 2023” was also launched at the event. This report shared insights into the dynamics of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, with a particular focus on the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, mentioned the press release.

“This conclave is a testament to our commitment to advancing the global education ecosystem and empowering students. The 'Beyond Beds & Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report, 2023' represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide actionable insights to students and institutions. We're thrilled to share the report's findings with the world and hope the education sector globally benefits from the findings and makes informed decisions that benefit the student community at large,” said Aritra Ghosal, Founder & MD of OneStep Global.

“This report is a one-stop guide, providing actionable insights for students, educational institutions, housing providers, and policymakers in the ever-evolving landscape of global education. It also underscores our commitment to improving the global student housing experience. We focus on understanding the opportunities and challenges, with a particular emphasis on the aspirations of Indian students looking to study in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. This report is a cornerstone in navigating the complexities of the global education sector," said Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living.

According to the media release, education experts, policymakers, and representatives from over 100 institutions worldwide attended the event and discussed a series of topics on the event theme.

