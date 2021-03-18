Over 42k govt schools lack drinking water supply, 15k have no toilets: Minister
Over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities, while more than 15,000 schools have no toilets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.
The minister quoted the statistics from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.
"As per UDISE, 2018-19, out of 10,83,747 total number of government schools in the country, 10,41,327 government schools have drinking water facility and 10,68,726 government schools have toilets," he said in his written reply.
"States and UTs have been repeatedly advised to ensure that all the schools, including those under the non-government sector (private, aided schools, etc.) in their jurisdiction should have provision for separate toilets for boys and girls and safe and adequate drinking water facilities for all children," the minister added.
Considering the rising Covid-19 cases, the Bihar education department has decided to promote more than 1.6 crore students of classes 1 to 8 to the next grade without conducting the annual examination.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the sessions March 24 will give education leaders, teachers and students an opportunity to share their experiences in reopening schools.