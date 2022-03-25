Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact with 1000 students on April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 1000 students for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 on April 1, 2022. The Prime Minister will interact with students in the fifth edition of PPC Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. The programme will be broadcasted live by Doordarshan.

Apart from Doordarshan, the programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in, and on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE.

A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event. This program will focus on some of the key questions on examination. Apart from TV broadcast, the viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and also on internet access devices.

The themes for students, teachers, and parents are different this year. For students, the themes are Exam stress management strategies during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience. Students and other stakeholders can check for more related details on the official site of My Gov.