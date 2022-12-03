Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How to get featured in PPC programme, know here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 sixth edition in January 2023. Students, teachers and parents who are wondering how they can get featured in PPC programme can read below to know the details.

The Board is conducting an online creative writing competition to select participants who will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme. The registration process for the same is being conducted from November 25 till December 30, 2022 at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023. Students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents can apply for this creative writing competition.

As per the notice, the competition is a mode through which students, parents and teachers are invited to frame questions to be addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT may be featured in the programme.

The participants who asked questions in the previous editions of PPC are invited by media channels to appear in their programmes. Along the same lines, this year’s chosen few may get an opportunity to interact with the media. More details can be checked through the official notice given below.

Official Notice Here