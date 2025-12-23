Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Check out what questions were asked to PM Modi in past years at PPC and his answers

The registration process for 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is underway. A total of 20197946 participants have registered for PPC 2026 by Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The last date to apply for the event is January 11, 2026 on the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

The event date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has not been disclosed yet.

Like every year, PPC will likely be held in January or February 2026. Students, parents and teachers are given an opportunity to ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremony.

Sharing some questions that were asked to PM Modi in the past years at Pariksha Pe Charcha event.

1. How to handle pressure during exams?

Using cricketers as an analogy, the PM advised students not to focus on pressure. He said that, like the batsman ignores chants and noises in the stadium and focuses on the ball, students should also focus on studies instead of thinking about pressure.

2. How to cope up with challenges?

For this question, PM Modi said that facing challenges brings out the best in a person. Students must remember that it is only with challenges that you will emerge stronger. For instance, as the prime minister of the country, I have learned to face my challenges because I know I will emerge victorious and defeat any obstacles that come in the way. One way to overcome your challenges is to win the trust of others. It does not matter how successful you get, but the road becomes easy if you have the right attitude.

3. When asked about balancing hobbies & extra curricular activities with studies?

PM Modi said that parents should understand that one cannot live like a robot. The PM said children need a free hand to follow their passions and not be confined to books only. They need to be under the open sky, doing things they like. If they are allowed to do their favourite things, they will also do well in studies. One should not live with the belief that exams are everything in life, he added.

4. How much should a student use mobile and internet?

For this question, PM said, using your mobile phones and other gadgets is important but not at the cost of your valuable hours. This has become a problem in most households. Children are often seen engrossed in their phones so much so that they forget the time that is being wasted.

Reducing screen time is important not just during study hours but even otherwise. Using the internet has both good and bad effects, and differentiating between the two is crucial. One must understand how to leverage the positive fruits of the internet.

5. How can students manage their time effectively?

Regarding time management, the Prime Minister had said: Think about how you can use your time in the best way. Write on a piece of paper what you want to do the next day. Don't use your maximum time in subjects you like most and least in subjects you don't like. Do the reverse, take tough subjects as a challenge.

6. Is it important to recharge our body?

For this question, PM Modi answered that it is very important to recharge the body. A healthy body is synonymous with a healthy mindset. For instance, sunlight is the easiest way to recharge your body. One must also remember to have a healthy sleep schedule.

Most of us waste precious time by watching reels or surfing social media while lying down. A sound sleep is absolutely important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I ensure that I have a sound sleep regardless of my schedule for the day.

Nutrition is another way of recharging the body. Students and parents must make it a point to ensure they have a nutritious diet. Having a heavy meal is not nutritious. Rather, they must have a balanced diet. Following this, students must also do some kind of exercise.

7. How can students cope with anxiety and depression?

Try to tell your problems and difficulties to someone, either family or friend, etc. That can release the pressure that is building up. It is in people's nature to be heard and cared for. So try sharing your thoughts with your loved ones and release your fears. You will never be upset, answered Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8. Is competition important?

PM Modi answered, "challenges in life, life becomes uninspiring and demotivating. Competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy."

9. Is it important to set targets?

Answering a student's question who was unhappy about getting 93 per cent on her boards while her target was 95 per cent, the PM said it was not her failure but success.

He added that one should keep their targets within an achievable range. He congratulated the student for keeping her target two points above her strength.

“If you keep your target your target at 97, you will definitely get 95”.

10. Should parents compare their children with other students?

For this question PM said, "A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things... We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives, have nothing to say or want to tell the world about their successes, and achievements, make the report card of their children as their visiting card. Whenever they meet someone, they will tell them the story of their children."