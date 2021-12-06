Patna schools begin online admission process for next academic session

Majority of city-based prominent schools are set to commence online process for taking admission in nursery classes this month. Despite the fear of new Covid-19 variant, parents in the state capital are leaving no stone unturned for getting the wards into the best schools.

St Michael’s High School will release online admission form for LKG classes on its official website www.stmichaelspatna.edu.in on December 7.

“Admission forms will be available at our website from December 7 to December 13. The cost of admission form is ₹800. Admission in LKG class will be taken on 240 seats. We have uploaded the list of required documents and usual manual for filling online admission form for the convenience of parents. Selection of candidates will be done by a committee using a random method”, said Fr Armstrong Edision, principal of the school.

At Maryward Kindergarten School, admission details will be announced on Monday while St Xavier’s High School is set to commence online registration from December 12.

The school’s principal Fr A Christu Savarirajan, said, “Online applications will be available from December 12 to December 31. Admission will be taken on 210 seats.”

Similarly, Don Bosco Primary School would start online admission process on December 16.

“The preliminary application forms will be available on the school website www.dbps.com on payment of ₹1000. We have 320 seats in LKG. List of required documents have been uploaded on the website”, said Mary Alphonso, principal of Don Bosco High School.

Other schools like Notre Dame Academy, St Karen’s High School, DAV Public School and Baldwin Academy are likely to commence admission process in December-end and January.

Meanwhile, parents said they have started preparation for their ward’s admission in nursery classes.

Namita Sharma, mother of a 4-year-old, said, “Many parents dream to get their children admitted in convent schools. I have already applied for acquiring birth certificate of my daughter. I am teaching her basic etiquettes, alphabets, numbers and rhymes so that she performs well on interaction day. However, the rising case of Covid-19 has increased my worries.”

