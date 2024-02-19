Plaksha University launches Indorama Ventures Center for Clean Energy, aims to reduce carbon emissions & more

Plaksha University has announced the launch of the Indorama Ventures Center for Clean Energy – a research center that aims to lead a clean energy transition through education and research. Plaksha University has launched the Indorama Ventures Center for Clean Energy - a research center aimed at supporting India’s transition to a net zero-carbon, self-reliant, and an energy-secure future. It also seeks to contribute in global efforts to reduce carbon emissions through research and more.

The maiden research center envisages supporting India’s transition to a net zero-carbon, self-reliant, and energy-secure future, as well as contributing to global efforts in reducing carbon emissions through research, industry and government partnerships, and public awareness campaigns on clean energy.

The center is focusing on three key research areas at present. These are Smart Homes, District Cooling with Thermal Storage, and Mitigation of Urban Heat Island (UHI), says a press statement issued by the university.

Prof. Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University, highlighted that the Indorama Ventures Center for Clean Energy seeks to improve energy efficiency, and at the same time, focuses on decarbonization of the energy sector, and innovations for efficient usage of renewable energies.

He also informed that the center works with several industry houses in its pursuit of implementing energy solutions in society.

Prof. Vishal Garg, Director of Indorama Ventures Center for Clean Energy at Plaksha University, stated that the campus will be set up as a living lab. “To begin with, we are focusing on decarbonizing residential energy consumption and making our cities cooler for better liveability and reduced energy consumption,” Garg said.

He stressed that a massive momentum in research was necessary to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions. “This research should not only focus on technological advancements but also on making these solutions economically viable, culturally relevant, and supported by a robust policy framework. Interdisciplinary approach is essential, as it allows us to consider all aspects of a complex problem,” Garg pointed out.

Suchitra Lohia, Board of Directors Member and Deputy Group CEO of Indorama Ventures, highlighted that the Indorama Ventures Center for Clean Energy at Plaksha University embodies a noble cause, aligned with a shared commitment to sustainability.

Worth mentioning here, ahead of the launch of the center, Plaksha hosted two events consisting of a panel discussion on Towards a JUST Energy Transition for All and a roundtable discussion on Decarbonization of the Indian Energy Sector.

As per the press release, around 20 leaders from across industry, academia, and policy domains participated in the event and discussed areas such as guiding research, capacity-building initiatives, and the need for startup opportunities within these sectors.

The participating guests were from industries Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, Ador Powertron, Linde India, PWC, Bharat Forge, Blaze Automation Pvt Ltd, Nagarro, BCG, and GIZ, WRI.