Home / Education / News / PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of Delhi University, lays foundation of three buildings

PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of Delhi University, lays foundation of three buildings

ANI | , New Delhi
Jun 30, 2023 12:55 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of DU & laid the foundation stone of 3 buildings of the University.

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University and laid the foundation stone of three buildings of the University.

PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of DU, lays foundation of three buildings
PM Modi attends centenary celebrations of DU, lays foundation of three buildings

PM laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University with PM Modi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out