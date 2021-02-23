IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
news

PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today

The super specialty hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Tuesday.

The event will take place at 12:30 pm today via video conferencing.

According to an official press release, the Prime Minister will also address the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion.

The super specialty hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.

"The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare," reads an official statement.

The hospital will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, the development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery.

The MBBS programme in the institute is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

