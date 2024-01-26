PM YASASVI 2023 Scheme: 32.44 cr for Pre-Matric & 387.27 Crore for Post-Matric Scholarships allotted

A total of ₹32.44 Crore has been released for Pre-matric Scholarships and ₹387.27 Crore for Post-Matric Scholarships to States/Union Territories (UTs) under the PM YASASVI scheme in 2023. These scholarships aim to assist students in pursuing their studies from pre-matriculation to post-secondary stages. PM YASASVI 2023 Scheme: ₹ 419.71 cr allotted for pre, post matric scholarships

PM YASASVI is a scholarship program designed for students belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), and Denotified Nomadic Tribes (DNT). It offers pre-matric scholarships for students in grades 9 and 10, as well as post-matric scholarships for higher education. Exceptional students also have the opportunity to receive scholarships for top-tier schools and colleges. Additionally, hostel facilities are provided for OBC students through a construction scheme. In summary, the program encompasses scholarships for pre-matric and post-matric education, support for top-class education, and hostel construction for OBC students.

OBC, EBC, and DNT students have the opportunity to apply for the Top Class School Education and Top Class College Education schemes through the National Scholarship Portal until January 31, 2024, under the PM YASASVI initiative.

Furthermore, ₹12.75 Crore has been allocated for the Construction of Hostels for OBC Boys and Girls, facilitating access to quality education for socially and educationally backward classes, especially in rural areas.

The scholarships and facilities provided under PM YASASVI are aimed at empowering students from marginalized communities, ensuring equitable access to education and fostering a brighter future for the youth of India. The National Scholarship Portal remains open for applications until January 31, 2024, providing eligible students with the opportunity to avail themselves of these schemes and enhance their educational prospects.