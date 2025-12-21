Punjab launches AI-driven career guidance in govt schools

Chandigarh, Marking a significant step toward equitable career planning for students, the Punjab government Sunday launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to integrate artificial intelligence-driven career guidance into its public school system.

Under the pilot phase, 25 AI-enabled Career Guidance Labs were inaugurated in government and Punjab School Education Board -affiliated schools, said Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The minister said the new initiative will help students make informed choices about their future.

Bains rolled out the initiative by simultaneously inaugurating labs at Government Senior Secondary School, Nangal and Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The programme, implemented in collaboration with ed-tech partner Beyond Mentor, is being offered free of cost to students, an official statement said.

This initiative is about empowering the state's youth with the right tools at the right time, Bains said, while adding that the 25-school pilot will be closely monitored for impact, student outcomes, and operational efficacy.

Successful implementation is expected to pave the way for a phased expansion across Punjab, potentially making it one of the first states in India to embed systematic AI-led career guidance within its public education framework, the statement said.

The initiative underscores Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government's commitment to preparing its students for the demands of the 21st-century economy, Bains said.

"Career guidance should not be a luxury. By bringing structured, AI-powered counselling into our government schools, we are ensuring every child, irrespective of their socio-economic background, can make an informed choice about their future," the education minister said.

Outlining the AI labs' work process, Bains said students will undergo an AI-based aptitude and interest assessment on the digital platform.

The system will generate an individualised career report, highlighting potential academic and vocational pathways and then the professional counsellors conduct one-to-one sessions with students, involving parents, to discuss the report and create an actionable plan.

The model is designed to move beyond traditional, generic advice to provide personalised, data-informed insights at an early stage, from class 6 onwards, he added.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh emphasised a shift from exam-centric learning to holistic development.

"True education is about unlocking potential. These labs will help students understand their innate strengths and translate them into tangible career goals, moving beyond the conventional chase for marks," Singh said.

According to the official statement, Saurav Kumar, CEO of Beyond Mentor, noted, "Our platform combines technology with human empathy. The AI handles scalable assessment, but the crucial counselling is delivered by professionals, ensuring each child feels heard and guided."

