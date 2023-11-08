close_game
QS Asia University Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay & IIT Delhi among top 50, list here

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 08, 2023 06:17 PM IST

QS Asia University Rankings 2024 released. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi among top 50 list. Check list here.

Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday, November 8 released QS Asia University Rankings 2024. Two Indian institutes- IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have been ranked in the top 50 list.

IIT Bombay has secured the top position in India and 40th position in overall Asia. Similarly, IIT Delhi stood second among Indian institutes and secured 46th rank overall.

Peking University of China topped the Asia ranking list by securing Rank 1 followed by the University of Hong Kong in the second position and the National University of Singapore in the third place. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Tsinghua University, China have secured 4th spot.

Zhejiang University of China secured the 6th position, Fudan University of China in 7th place, Yonsei University of South Korea in 8th spot. Korea University stood on 9th place and the Chinese University of Hong Kong secured the 10th position. A total of 856 universities from Asia are included in this year's QS Asia University Rankings.

This year, QS Asia University Rankings can also be viewed in sub-regions which include Central Asia, Eastern Asia, South Eastern Asia, and Southern Asia.

The methodology used to create the ranking is similar to that used for the QS World University Rankings, but with some additional indicators and adapted weightings, read the website.

The 11 indicators used to compile the QS Asia University Rankings encompass- Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Faculty/ student ratio, International research network, Citations per paper and papers per faculty, Staff with a PhD, Proportion of international faculty, and proportion of international students and Proportion of inbound exchange students and proportion of outbound exchange students.

Wednesday, November 08, 2023
