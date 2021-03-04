QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50
IIT Kharagpur has been ranked among the top 50 in the prestigious QS Subject Ranking in Mineral and Mining Engineering sector while emerging as India's top-ranking institution in the field of Agriculture and Forestry, an official statement said.
IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement issued by the institute said.
A total of 51 narrow subjects have been ranked in 2021 under five broad subject areas in 1,453 institutions from across the globe.
QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment.
IIT Kharagpur has been ranked second in the country in the disciplines including Mineral and Mining Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Economics and Econometrics and Statistics and Operational Research, the statement said.
Further, the institute has been ranked among India's top five in the disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, Civil and Structural, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing, Earth and Marine Sciences, Materials Science and Accounting and Finance, it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regional languages to be medium of instruction in Bihar's elementary schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Nadar University Chennai appoints Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as VC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closure of 1.5mn schools impacted 247mn children in India: UNICEF study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to work to overcome language barriers for allowing talent to flourish: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC seeks reply on plea for contempt for not extending RTE beyond 14 years age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-KGP team develops technology to improve efficiency in fertiliser application
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hostels for ST/SC students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
M Com, MA and MSc exams can now be conducted by March 30, says new MU circular
- Less than ten days after the University of Mumbai released a circular asking colleges to conduct exams for first year post graduate batches by March 10, the varsity released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30, giving colleges a breather.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry LG visits govt school, partakes food served as part of noon meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management, patents it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Governor bats for encouraging innovation at university level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNUTA opposes 2nd term for VC Jagadesh Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K govt begins health checkup of students to track their development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIMC Alumni Association announces winners of 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards
- The IIMC Alumni Association announced winners of the 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during the annual alumni meet – Connections 2021, held on Sunday at IIMC HQ in New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox