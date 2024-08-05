 Ragging in higher educational institutions is a disease, should be wiped out with sensitisation: WB Education Minister | Education - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ragging in higher educational institutions is a disease, should be wiped out with sensitisation: WB Education Minister

PTI | , Kolkata
Aug 05, 2024 04:58 PM IST

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu called on senior students to love their juniors, and asked junior students to respect their seniors.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has described ragging in higher educational institutions as a "disease" that should be wiped out through the active participation of all stakeholders.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu made the comments on ragging in the run-up to the commencement of classes of first year in colleges in the state on August 7.

Basu, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Scottish Church College here on Saturday, said both senior and junior students must be sensitised about ragging.

"While colleges and universities have zero tolerance towards the menace of ragging, students must also be sensitised about the malaise. I am calling upon the senior students to love their juniors. At the same time, I must ask the junior students to respect and love their seniors," he said.

On the incident of death after ragging of a first-year undergraduate student in Jadavpur University on August 10 last year, Basu said authorities of the institute have taken several steps and kept him updated.

Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
