Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast, officials said.
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC(HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:25 PM IST
PTI | , Pune

Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too.

"As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits," said a release from the municipal corporation's education department.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also announced a holiday on Thursday. Similar announcement will be made in the rest of the district too, said an official.

pune education
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
