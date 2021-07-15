Rajasthan: 3 sisters crack RAS 2018 exam together

Three sisters from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh have cracked the prestigious Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam 2018, the final result of which was announced on July 13. Daughters of a farmer Sahadev Saharan, Anshu, Reetu and Suman are now RAS officers along with their other two sisters Roma and Manju who had cracked the exam earlier.

Congratulations are pouring in for the sisters, on Twitter, after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted their success.

They are five sisters. Other two Roma and Manju were already RAS.



All five daughters of farmer Shri Sahdev Saharan are now RAS officers. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 15, 2021

Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao has topped the RAS 2018 exam. Manmohan Sharma from Tonk and Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur have secured the second and third position, respectively.

A total of 2,023 candidates have been recommended for appointment after qualifying the written test and interview.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has congratulated the toppers. "Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them," the CM has tweeted.

Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication.

My best wishes to them. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 14, 2021

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON