Regret that could not learn world's oldest, beautiful language Tamil: PM Modi
Terming the world's oldest language Tamil, as beautiful and popular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he regrets not being able to learn the language.
Addressing 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in the run-up to the programme, one listener Aparna Reddy asked him if there was something he missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.
"I thought about the question and felt that - it is a regret of sorts that I could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. It is a beautiful language and popular across the world. Many people told me about the qualities of Tamil literature and the depths of Tamil poetry," the Prime Minister said.
"India is the land of many such languages that are symbols of its culture and pride," he added.
He shared two video clips of a guided tour of the Statue of Unity Kevadia in Gujarat in Sanskrit and another of a cricket commentary at a match in Varanasi in Sanskrit.
He added that there are more than 15 guides in Kevadiya, who guide people in fluent Sanskrit about the monument.
"This is a cricket commentary being done in Sanskrit. In Varanasi, a cricket tournament is held among Sanskrit colleges. These colleges are - Shastharth College, Swami Vedanti Ved Vidyapeeth, Sri Brahma Veda Vidyalaya and International Chandramouli Charitable Trust. Commentary is also done in Sanskrit during the matches of this tournament. I just played for you a very small part of that commentary. Not only this, in this tournament, players and commentators are seen in the traditional attire," the Prime Minister added.
