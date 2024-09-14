Researchers discover three new species of dung beetles in Assam and Karnataka

Researchers at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) have reported three new species of dung beetle from India’s northeastern state of Assam and Karnataka. ATREE researchers report 3 new species of dung beetle from Assam and Karnataka(Seena Narayanan Karimbumkara)

The three new species of dung beetle are - Onitis bhomorensis (from Assam) and Onitis kethai & Onitis visthara (from Karnataka).

These species were described in a study led by Seena Narayanan Karimbumkara and Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan of ATREE and it was published in the European Journal of Taxonomy. These beetles are crucial for nutrient cycling and maintaining ecosystem health by aiding in the decomposition of dung, according to a press release.

Their research, based on specimens collected over two decades, contributes to the growing understanding of India's insect biodiversity and emphasizes the need for conservation efforts in these ecologically fragile areas, it stated.

The ATREE researchers also report the presence of Onitis bordati, previously unknown in the Indian subcontinent, discovered in the forests of Meghalaya. This expands the known range of the species, marking its first documentation in India,it stated.

"Onitis bordati reported for the first time from India in a bamboo forest in Meghalaya’s Nongkhyllem area,” says Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan, a senior fellow of ATREE. “So far this species was known from Vietnam and Thailand.”

On finding the new species after years of efforts, Dr Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan who is the senior author of the paper, said,“These findings emphasize the importance of preserving habitats in northeastern India, as we are still uncovering species that play critical roles in their ecosystems.”

“The sand banks, or saporis, of the Brahmaputra River floodplains are some of the most overlooked yet biologically rich ecosystems in India. These dynamic habitats host a variety of species, including the newly discovered Onitis bhomorensis, and play a vital role in flood control and soil fertility. However, increasing developmental pressures and encroachment threaten their existence” Dr Seena Karimbumkara added.

It is said that the dung beetles play an essential role in nutrient cycling, soil aeration, and seed dispersal, making them integral to maintaining healthy ecosystems. The discovery of new species highlights the biological richness of India's northeastern region, which is already recognized as a biodiversity hotspot.

Before the discovery of the said three new species, only 176 species of Onitis had been reported globally. All species of this genus are tunnellers, meaning they bury large quantities of cattle dung beneath the dung pat to provide food for their larvae,according to the researchers.