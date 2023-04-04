Samsung has launched the second season of National Innovation Competition ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ in association with MeitY and IIT Delhi. The application process begins today, April 4 and will end on May 31, 2023. Candidates can apply for the competition online through the official site of Samsung at samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow. Samsung with MeitY & IIT Delhi launches season 2 of ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ competition

The organisation has partnered with Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology’s (MeitY’s) Startup Hub and Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi for the second season of its national education and innovation competition to develop innovative thinking mindset among the youth.

With Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung aims to usher in a culture of innovative thinking and problem-solving amongst the country’s youth.

To apply for competition, the age limit of the candidate should be between 16 to 22 years. They should apply for the competition with their tech- enabled innovative ideas. The ideas should be under the themes- Education & Learning, Environment & Sustainability, Health & Wellness and Diversity & Inclusion.

As per a press release issued by Samsung, the competition’s second season was inaugurated by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and JongBum Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia in the presence of other dignitaries.

While speaking at the inauguration, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, said, “The coming together of Samsung, IIT Delhi and MeitY Startup Hub for the Solve for Tomorrow program is a very positive move that will work towards realizing our vision.”

The top three winning teams will get a prize money of ₹1.5 crore along with Samsung products. The top 30 and top 10 participants will be rewarded at various stages of the program, read the press statement.