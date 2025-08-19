School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 19): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 19, 2025- School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of August 19

International

India's Russian oil purchase funding Ukraine war, claims Trump adviser

Dollar bides time as markets brace for Ukraine summit

Trump dials Putin after Zelensky meet; says arranging for their bilateral talks

National

Fire kills 4 in Delhi electronics shop: 'A crackling sound, and lights went out'

32 Delhi schools get bomb hoax, $5,000 demand

Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi; city on alert

Education

IIM Guwahati a step closer to reality as bill in Lok Sabha seeks ‘national importance’ status under IIM Act

Narrow escape for 25 girls as fire breaks out in hostel room of a residential school in Jharkhand

Demand for Bihar STET before teacher recruitment exam intensifies, aspirants hold protest in Patna

Sports

Joe Ryan aims to extend stellar campaign when Twins host A's

Sarfaraz Khan takes just one match to send roaring message to Ajit Agarkar after Karun Nair messes up second chance

Virat Kohli speeding towards ODI return, makes an appearance on day he completes 17 years in international cricket