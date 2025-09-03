School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 3): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 3, 2025. School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of September 3

International

Trump recycles 'Harley Davidson' argument for tariffs on India, cites trade gap

Trump jabs Xi Jinping over hosting Kim, Putin: '...as you conspire against US'

Japan's service sector growth moderates in August, PMI shows

National

Cyber fraudsters link Noida woman to ‘Pahalgam attack’, con her of ₹43.7 lakh

Development, central schemes and women focus of BJP campaign

MHA empowers foreigners tribunals to send unauthorised foreigners to detention centres

Education

Odisha govt to 'examine' SC judgment on making TET mandatory for all teachers: Minister

MDA unveils ‘Count on Me’ toolkit aimed at transforming maths learning for children with learning difficulties

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Bombay HC strike down sports quota admissions in Goa

Sports

Sanju Samson gets a new batting spot in India's Asia Cup XI, Gautam Gambhir told to show the exit to Tilak Varma

Blank jerseys for Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill as no lead sponsor for Team India in Asia Cup 2025

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi strangle Pakistan to lead Afghanistan to 18-run win