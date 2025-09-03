School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of September 3
International
Trump recycles 'Harley Davidson' argument for tariffs on India, cites trade gap
Trump jabs Xi Jinping over hosting Kim, Putin: '...as you conspire against US'
Japan's service sector growth moderates in August, PMI shows
National
Cyber fraudsters link Noida woman to ‘Pahalgam attack’, con her of ₹43.7 lakh
Development, central schemes and women focus of BJP campaign
MHA empowers foreigners tribunals to send unauthorised foreigners to detention centres
Education
Odisha govt to 'examine' SC judgment on making TET mandatory for all teachers: Minister
MDA unveils ‘Count on Me’ toolkit aimed at transforming maths learning for children with learning difficulties
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Bombay HC strike down sports quota admissions in Goa
Sports
Sanju Samson gets a new batting spot in India's Asia Cup XI, Gautam Gambhir told to show the exit to Tilak Varma
Blank jerseys for Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill as no lead sponsor for Team India in Asia Cup 2025
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi strangle Pakistan to lead Afghanistan to 18-run win