School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national other news of August 14

School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 14): Check the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 14, 2025 here.

National

SC to again hear Delhi dogs case with larger bench today

Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rain, weather panel issues red alert

Relocating stray dogs may cost Delhi's civic bodies ₹11 crore every day, ₹110 daily on each animal

Air India warned by DGCA over Bangalore–London flights violating duration norms

PhD scholar refuses to accept certificate from Tamil Nadu governor

Operation Sindoor success to feature in Independence Day event

International

Trump warns Russia of 'very severe' consequences if it doesn't stop Ukraine war

‘Lawless city’: Trump seeks to extend federal control of Washington DC police

Amazon Prime Video down: Users say titles not loading on app, TV

Anti-govt protests in Serbia turn violent amid election demands

Iran's president mocks Netanyahu over pledge of help in water crisis

Sports

Indian women’s ice hockey team wins bronze at IIHF Asia Cup

FC Goa qualify for Asian Champions League 2

Indian shuttlers handed tough draws at World Championship

India to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Virat Kohli quells retirement rumours with silent gesture, hints at Australia ODI tour return