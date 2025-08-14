School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national other news of August 14
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 14): Check the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 14, 2025 here.
National
SC to again hear Delhi dogs case with larger bench today
Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rain, weather panel issues red alert
Relocating stray dogs may cost Delhi's civic bodies ₹11 crore every day, ₹110 daily on each animal
Air India warned by DGCA over Bangalore–London flights violating duration norms
PhD scholar refuses to accept certificate from Tamil Nadu governor
Operation Sindoor success to feature in Independence Day event
International
Trump warns Russia of 'very severe' consequences if it doesn't stop Ukraine war
‘Lawless city’: Trump seeks to extend federal control of Washington DC police
Amazon Prime Video down: Users say titles not loading on app, TV
Anti-govt protests in Serbia turn violent amid election demands
Iran's president mocks Netanyahu over pledge of help in water crisis
Sports
Indian women’s ice hockey team wins bronze at IIHF Asia Cup
FC Goa qualify for Asian Champions League 2
Indian shuttlers handed tough draws at World Championship
India to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games
Virat Kohli quells retirement rumours with silent gesture, hints at Australia ODI tour return