Thu, Sept 11, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 11

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 07:29 am IST

School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 11): Get to know the important national, international and other news headlines for September 11 below.

School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 11): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 11, 2025.

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 11
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 11

National

French Safran and DRDO combine to give India its first jet engine.

Kerala HC orders return of gold plated sheets to Sabarimala temple

Jagan Reddy opposes setting up of medical colleges in PPP mode

International

Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event; suspect not in custody

Indian mom receives 1.26 lakh 'congratulatory aid' after giving birth in South Korea, video surprises desis

Army out, curfew clamped as Nepal hunts for a new leader

Education

Africa feeding 20 million more children with school meals, says World Food Programme

Pradhan meets Abu Dhabi Education Dept head, discusses opening of more Indian curriculum-based schools in UAE

Teachers sue over Trump's immigration crackdown, saying students are staying home

Sports

Dream beat the Sun 88-72 to move into second place in the WNBA standings

India storm into record books; Suryakumar Yadav and co. deliver thumping statement to Pakistan with rousing win over UAE

Wasim Akram can't keep calm after Kuldeep Yadav picks 3 wickets in an over, treats UAE like a school team in Asia Cup

