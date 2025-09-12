School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 12): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for September 12, 2025. School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 12

National

Want India to open for US crude: Trump's Delhi nominee amid Russian oil pushback

Kerala HC nod for proposed ‘Ayyappa Sangamam’ meet

IIM Ahmedabad opens first overseas campus in Dubai

International

FBI releases first photo of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination

US threatens action against foreigners praising Kirk killing

Education

AIIMS launches AI-based app to tackle suicides, improve mental health among students

James Dyson Award 2025: Kolkata's Tunir Sahoo wins for JivaScope, enabling quick self-screening of heart & lung diseases

XLRI ties up with top European universities for joint degrees and skill-based programs

Sports

Familiar foes face off in Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Saint Lucia's Alfred says Olympic gold shows talent counts, not your passport

'I am here again': Rohit Sharma sends loud and clear message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir as ODI return inches closer