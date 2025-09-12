School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 12
School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 12): Get to know the important national, international and other news headlines for September 12 below.
National
Want India to open for US crude: Trump's Delhi nominee amid Russian oil pushback
Kerala HC nod for proposed ‘Ayyappa Sangamam’ meet
IIM Ahmedabad opens first overseas campus in Dubai
International
FBI releases first photo of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination
US threatens action against foreigners praising Kirk killing
Education
AIIMS launches AI-based app to tackle suicides, improve mental health among students
James Dyson Award 2025: Kolkata's Tunir Sahoo wins for JivaScope, enabling quick self-screening of heart & lung diseases
XLRI ties up with top European universities for joint degrees and skill-based programs
Sports
Familiar foes face off in Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Saint Lucia's Alfred says Olympic gold shows talent counts, not your passport
'I am here again': Rohit Sharma sends loud and clear message to Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir as ODI return inches closer