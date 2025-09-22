Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 22

HT Education Desk
Sept 22, 2025

School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 22): Get to know the important national, international and other news headlines for September 22 below.

National

As GST 2.0 rolls out, Modi hails 2.5L-cr ‘savings festival’

India's $245 billion IT sector faces jolt as US H-1B visa fees kicks in

Delhi-Kanpur Indigo flight delayed by 3 hours after passengers spot rat in cabin

International

US H-1B visa fee: Industry experts say no immediate concerns, warn of long-term impact

Elon Musk’s ‘pyramid hand symbol’ at Charlie Kirk memorial sets internet abuzz

Who skipped Charlie Kirk’s funeral? Melania, Ivanka, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi among absentees

Education

Karnataka Board Exam 2026: Provisional timetable out for SSLC, II PUC exams

46% drop in enquiries for studying in US over last year, 75% for Canada in 2 years: IDP Education

5,500 assistant professors to be recruited before March 2026 in Maharashtra, says minister Chandrakant Patil

Sports

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner carted off field with ankle injury against 49ers

Gautam Gambhir’s twist after Asia Cup handshake row: India told to greet only umpires, leaving Pakistan stunned

Wasim Akram takes third umpire to the cleaners for refusing to adhere by rules while giving Fakhar Zaman out

