School innovation ambassador training program for 50,000 teachers to be launched

With a vision to train school leaders on innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, design thinking, product development, and idea generation, the government will launch a School Innovation Ambassador Training Program tomorrow, July 16.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will launch the program which will be imparted, in online mode, in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"These modules will be offered free of cost to all the selected school teachers. Upon successful completion of the trainings, these trained teachers shall be designated as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’. More than 10,000 schools have nominated 5 teachers from their school to participate in this training program. The training will be provided to the teachers in phased manner," the CBSE has said.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education; Anita Karwal, Secretary, School Education; Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE; Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Education Ministry, Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE will also be present on the occasion.