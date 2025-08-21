Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third such incident in four days

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 08:53 am IST

Calls regarding the bomb threat were received between 6.35 am and 7.48 am in six schools in the capital

At least six schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Thursday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch a search operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch search operations, officials said. (For Representation only)(HT_PRINT/File)
At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch search operations, officials said. (For Representation only)(HT_PRINT/File)

Calls regarding the bomb threat were received between 6.35 am and 7.48 am in six schools in the capital. These include Andhra school in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School and Indraprastha International School, Dwarka, officials said.

Borders can’t hold back dreams: Why education must rise above geopolitics

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately.

This is the third such incident in four days when schools have received bomb threats. On Monday, 32 schools across Delhi received similar threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Why STEAM Matters: The crucial role of arts in shaping tomorrow's innovators

On Wednesday, around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats again through e-mail, which were later declared 'hoax'.

UG, PG medical seats may increase by around 8,000 this academic year, says NMC Chief

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third such incident in four days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On