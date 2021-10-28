Home / Education / News / Six research scholars from IIT Patna bag PM's Research Fellowship grant
news

Six research scholars from IIT Patna bag PM's Research Fellowship grant

  • As many as six research scholars of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) have received the prestigious Prime Minister's Research Fellowship-2021 (PMRF) , said officials on Wednesday.
UGC National Fellowship for OBC selection list out(HT file)
UGC National Fellowship for OBC selection list out(HT file)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Copy Link
By Megha

As many as six research scholars of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) have received the prestigious Prime Minister's Research Fellowship-2021 (PMRF) , said officials on Wednesday.

IIT-P’s research scholars including Sonu of mathematics department, Tonmoy Sharma of mechanical engineering, Saurabh Sharma of computer science and engineering, Abhisek Tiwari of computer science and engineering, Babaji Charan Sahoo of physics, Pradosh Basu of physics and Sandeep Kumar of computer science and engineering have been selected for the fellowship this year.

As per ministry of education, selected candidates get a fellowship of 70,000 per month for the first two years, 75,000 per month for the third year, and 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth year. Besides, a research grant of 2 lakh per year is also granted to eligible fellows for five years to cover academic contingency expenses and travel expenses.

The Prime Minister's Research Fellows scheme was launched in the year 2018-19 to improve the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country. The scheme offers fellowships to attract the best talents in the country and make them pursue innovative research in various fields of science and technology.

There are 37 PMRF granting institutions including all IITs and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru (IISc) and some of the top Central Universities which can nominate eligible scholars for this fellowship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit patna research fellowship pmrf + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out