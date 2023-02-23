SPJIMR Placements 2023: Highest package at 77.8 lakh for PGDM class

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai has announced the completion of the final recruitment process for its PGDM Class of 2023.

This year, the highest salary offered to a student is ₹77.8 lakh per annum, while the average salary is ₹33.02 lakhs per annum, the institute said.

“The average annual salary (cost-to-company) this year stands at INR 33.02 lakhs per annum. The median annual salary came in at INR 32.89 lakhs per annum which registered a rise of 9.3% over last year, with over 70 percent of the batch securing offers above INR 30 lakhs per annum and over 92 percent in excess of INR 25 lakhs per annum. Stellar placements and a steady growth over the previous year was witnessed despite the current market scenario around tech and impending fears of recession around the world,” SJIMR said in a press statement.

FMCG, Consulting, BFSI, Pharma and Tech are top recruiters of the PGDM 2023 class, it added.

The institute informed that FMCG firms recruited 35 percent of the batch, with offers from sector leaders like Asian Paints, Castrol, Colgate-Palmolive, General Mills, Godrej Group, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Kimberly Clark, L'Oréal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G and Reckitt.

The consulting sector made offered to 32% students of the batch and top recruiters include Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, GEP Worldwide, Kearney, KPMG, Praxis Global Alliance and PwC US Advisory. An international offer by was made by Infosys, it said.

From BFSI, Tech and Pharma sectors, companies like American Express, Barclays, Cisco, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Haleon, Edelweiss, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, PayTM and ServiceNow participated in the recruitment process.

“Record number of front-end investment banking roles were offered by marquee firms like BDA Partners, JM Financials, O3 Capital and Novaa One. Offers in investment banking increased by 75% compared to last year. Buy side firms like Hedge Funds, Venture Capital and Asset Management also visited the campus, with offers from Pinpoint Asset Management, WEH Ventures and Edelweiss Asset Management,” the institute said.