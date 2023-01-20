Home / Education / News / St. George University & Ramaiah Group of Institutions hosts Mini Med Program

St. George University & Ramaiah Group of Institutions hosts Mini Med Program

Published on Jan 20, 2023 03:27 PM IST

St. George University & Ramaiah Group of Institutions have hosted Mini Med Program from January 16 to 18, 2023. This program assisted students who are interested in pursuing a profession in medicine.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

St. George University along with Ramaiah Group of Institutions have hosted Mini Med Program in Bengaluru. The mini med program was conducted from January 16 to 18, 2023 to assist students determine their interest in pursuing a profession in medicine.

As per the official press release, the 3 day program was filled with various sessions where students gained practical skills through training, doctor shadowing, and had the opportunity to participate in lab work through small group sessions.

The University organises the SGU Mini Med Program on a biannual basis. This year a total of 25 students attended the program.

Dr. James Coey, Assistant Dean of Basic Sciences at St. George's University, School of Medicine who met and spoke about the evolution of medicine alongside sharing informative insights on the advancement in medical imagery, as per the press statement.

