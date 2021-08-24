Home / Education / News / Students of Odisha capable enough to create history, says Naveen Patnaik
Students of Odisha capable enough to create history, says Naveen Patnaik
Students of Odisha capable enough to create history, says Naveen Patnaik
Students of Odisha capable enough to create history, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 10 'transformed schools' in Hinjilicut in the second phase of the school transformation program under the 5-T initiative of the state government.
ANI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:15 AM IST

The ambitious school transformation program of the state government has been launched on August 21 and under this 50 schools will be transformed in five phases in Hinjilicut.

Inaugurating the event virtually, Patnaik said, " The students of Odisha are highly capable, no less than talented as they have a lot of potential and If given the opportunity, they can make history and this transformation of schools that started in Hinjilicut has added a glorious chapter to the history of education in Odisha".

" The school is the best time for everyone, this transformation is for all students, as it will create many opportunities for the future and make good citizens and this 5-T program will play a key role in this transformation," said Patnaik.

Citing the example of hockey, the Chief Minister said that we have a lot of potential in hockey. "When they were encouraged, they won a medal at the Olympics after 41 long years. The Odisha government is sponsoring hockey. Two players from Odisha have enhanced our reputation by playing for the country," added Patnaik.

The Odisha Government's 5-T action plan involves five factors on which the performance of government officials and projects is judged, including teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit.

