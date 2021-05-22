Home / Education / News / Summer vacation in Punjab schools from May 24 to June 23
The Punjab government on Saturday declared summer vacation in all schools from May 24 to June 23, according to a statement.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:30 PM IST

State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said all government, semi-government and private schools across the state will remain closed during the period.

The cabinet minister said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, educational institutions were already closed for students and now for a period of one month, schools will remain closed for teachers and other staff too.

The minister, in the official statement, said the state government has continuously been taking precautionary measures for the safety of people in the pandemic.

Singla said teachers have been teaching students with the help of various modes, including mobile applications and TV channels as the schools remained shut due to coronavirus.

