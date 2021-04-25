Summer vacations in schools: Latest update on which state has decided what

In view of the rising cases of covid-19 infections in the country, various states have decided to declare summer vacations in schools, earlier than it was originally planned. Generally, the summer vacations in most schools in the country start around May.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26. Earlier on April 22, the Haryana government declared summer vacation in schools till May 31.

The Delhi government has already advanced summer vacation in all schools of the national capital. The vacation, which was to start from May 11, began on April 20 itself.

Here is the latest update on the decisions taken by various states regarding rescheduling of summer vacations amid surge in covid-19 cases:

Arunachal Pradesh:

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to close all the schools, including hostels, from April 26. The internal examinations conducted so far in the govt schools would be counted for assessment of students, and the tests scheduled on or after April 26 have been cancelled. The summer vacation in all state-run schools will end on May 31. However, teachers have been asked to come to school for the internal evaluation work.

Haryana

Haryana government has declared summer vacation in schools till May 31. The state govt declared summer vacations from April 22. "In view of the prevailing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Haryana, the State Government has decided to change the academic calendar of the session 2021-22. Accordingly, summer vacations in all the government schools, as well as private schools, have been declared from April 22 to May 31," the state govt order said.

Delhi

The Delhi government has also advanced summer vacation in all schools of the national capital. The vacation, which was to start from May 11 and continue till June 30, has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9. "In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

Bengal

The West Bengal government declared summer vacation in its schools from April 20, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The summer vacation usually starts from the first week of May in this state. The decision came amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has already declared summer holidays for two months for students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer vacations for these classes started on April 15 and will continue till June 13.



