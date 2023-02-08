Home / Education / News / Swiss Learning’s interactive showcase on global learning concludes in Mumbai

Swiss Learning’s interactive showcase on global learning concludes in Mumbai

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 02:23 PM IST

Swiss Learning's interactive showcase on global learning concluded in Mumbai on February 3. More than 100 students, parents participated the event.

Mr. Christophe Clivaz, Founder & Director at Swiss Learning shares his thoughts on the event.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Swiss Learning, a Switzerland based educational organisation, organized an interactive showcase on global learning on February 3. The interactive showcase themed 'Discover the World of Swiss Education' was held at The St. Regis Mumbai.

According to a press release issued by Swiss Learning, the interactive showcase was attended by various dignitaries from Switzerland, including the Consulate General and the Founder & Director of Swiss Learning, Christophe Clivaz along with parents, students and 11 of the top boarding and hospitality schools of Switzerland.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Christophe Clivaz, Founder & Director at Swiss Learning said, “Switzerland has emerged as a prime location for research, education, and innovation. Students traveling to Switzerland are also exposed to a variety of a-graded programs in different languages. Every year, we see 50-100 Indian students travelling to Switzerland in pursuit of the country’s education excellence and world-class boarding facilities.”

The event hosted in partnership with Zista Events started with a Leadership Masterclass hosted by Stuart Alan White, Principal, Collège Alpin Beau Soleil. Next was the interactive networking which explored the virtues of time management, emotional intelligence, decision making, problem solving, and creativity.

Further, Alumni from 2 Swiss boarding schools, namely Aiglon College and Institut Le Rosey, hosted a panel discussion with Mr. Clivaz and discussed how a Swiss education has made a lasting impact on their lives, both personally and professionally, as per the press release.

