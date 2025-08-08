Tamil Nadu CM Stalin introduces state’s new education policy in response to Centre’s NEP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the state’s new education policy on Friday in response to the Centre’s NEP that he considers to be against social justice and aimed at ‘imposing’ Hindi upon the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled state’s new education policy that he considers to be against social justice and aimed at ‘imposing’ Hindi upon the state. (File/PTI)

Tamil Nadu, he said, was firm in following the bilingual policy of Tamil and English and the new state education policy has been framed to make the students future-ready and well equipped, the Chief Minister said at the event.

The policy was deep-rooted in the progressive ideals and was aimed at creating students who think and ask questions rather than merely learn by memorising.

“We want to provide the necessary energy for future life. We want to create students who are technologically minded, creative, future-ready and well equipped,” Stalin said while speaking at a state-level felicitation for school students and release of the State Education Policy 2025.

Also, it has been proposed to give importance to physical activities, he added.

“Mother tongue Tamil is our identity, our pride. The bilingual policy of Tamil and English will be our firm stand. And I reaffirm this,” Stalin said at the event organised by the school education department.

The chief minister gave away certificates of appreciation and laptops to the state government school students who secured admissions in institutes of higher education.

“It is a great joy to release the Tamil Nadu State School Education Policy 2025. Tamil Nadu has a unique character in everything. There is progressive thinking. Based on that, we have created this education policy with the necessary vision for the future,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, State Ministers, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and senior officials were among those who participated.

There would be no public exam for Class XI, as per the Tamil Nadu SEP - School Education released by the Chief Minister at the Anna Centenary Library, here.

The policy is viewed as an alternative to the Centre’s National Education Policy. With this, Tamil Nadu becomes the first state to introduce its own education policy based on the set of recommendations made by a 14-member panel headed by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan.