Teacher fraternity will conduct online classes from home: JK govt

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that teachers who were going to educational institutes under the 'in-campus in-person' teaching policy will now conduct online classes from their homes in view of a spike in COVID cases in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,164 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,66,054, while 25 fatalities took the toll to 2,197, officials said.

"In view of the prevailing COVID situation, all schools, colleges, technical education and skill development institutes shall not require in person attendance of any member of the staff," an order of J&K Disaster Management Authority said.

"The teaching staff shall only conduct online classes from their homes", the order said.

The universities shall be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff only for research and lab work, it said.

However, the staff which is needed for official duties by the district disaster management authorities concerned shall not be exempted on account of this order.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on April 19 ordered shutdown of all educational institutes in the union territory, including schools and universities, in view of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases in the region.

As a measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, schools and colleges have been shut down till May 15. The decision to close higher educational institutions was taken at a meeting here chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to review the pandemic situation, the order said.

However, the teacher fraternity was asked to continue teaching students online from their educational institutions following the 'in-campus and in-person' policy.